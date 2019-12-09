Councilman Indicted In Domestic Violence Case

(AP) – An attorney for a West Texas city councilman says the official plans to finish his term following his indictment on a charge related to a domestic violence incident.

The El Paso Times reports city representative Sam Morgan was indicted last month on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that authorities say stems from allegations he hit his wife on Oct. 4.

According to the indictment, Morgan, 54, is also accused of threatening his wife with a firearm. Morgan's attorney, Leonard Morales, said his client plans to plead not guilty.