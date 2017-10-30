Home TEXAS West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border
West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border
West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border

West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border

Otto #POTW Oct. 30

Conway Shrugs Off Russia Probe

Ryan Says He Isn't Commenting On Indictments

Manafort Faces Charges Of Conspiracy Against US

Spacey Apologizes After Actor Accuses Him Of Past Harassment

Trump Comes Ahead With Fresh Criticism Of Russia Inquiry

Spain Allows Catalan Officials To Clear Offices

2 Rescued Women Say They Once Got Close To Oahu

Health Law Sign-ups Start, And Some See A 'Hostile Takeover'

Senators To Press Tillerson And Mattis On New War Authority

(AP) – West Virginia authorities say an inmate who escaped from a jail two days before his sentencing has been captured along the Mexico border in Texas.
Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina says in a statement that 44-year-old Todd Wayne Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was captured about 4 a.m. Sunday.
Messina says U.S. Border Patrol agents told West Virginia State Police that Boyes was trying to cross the Rio Grande River at Laredo, Texas.
Boyes was taken to the Webb County Jail in Texas.
Boyes had changed into civilian clothes and escaped the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on Wednesday, but the jail staff didn’t notice until Thursday evening.
Boyes was scheduled to be sentenced Friday on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car.

