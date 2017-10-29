West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border

(AP) – West Virginia authorities say an inmate who escaped from a jail two days before his sentencing has been captured along the Mexico border in Texas.

Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina says in a statement that 44-year-old Todd Wayne Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was captured about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Messina says U.S. Border Patrol agents told West Virginia State Police that Boyes was trying to cross the Rio Grande River at Laredo, Texas.

Boyes was taken to the Webb County Jail in Texas.

Boyes had changed into civilian clothes and escaped the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on Wednesday, but the jail staff didn’t notice until Thursday evening.

Boyes was scheduled to be sentenced Friday on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car.