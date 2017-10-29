Home NATIONAL West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border
West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border
NATIONAL
0

West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border

0
0
untitled
now viewing

West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border

kxan-austin-halloween-shooting
now playing

Austin Authorities Say 3 Shot By Gunman Dressed As Santa

IKHK
now playing

FBI's Use Of Foreign Intelligence Driving Privacy Debate

59f5d84e9af16_image
now playing

'Penance': NC Congressman Writes To Families Of Dead Troops

59f5df8627818_image
now playing

Nursing Homes Struggled With Choice To Evacuate In Hurricane

Las Vegas Shooting Gunmans Brain
now playing

Doctors Prepare For Deep Dive Into Las Vegas Shooter's Brain

WireAP_c835d78b1de24e8e92221e79a391a539_12x5_992
now playing

Pentagon Chief Says North Korea Engages In 'Outlaw' Behavior

WireAP_7ae0e088a3524bd7b9ed081e63d4ea7f_12x5_992
now playing

The Latest: Searchers Describe Finding 3-Year-Old's Body

59f369ed09bc2_image
now playing

Halloween Costume Choices Stirs Debate On College Campuses

untitled
now playing

Dallas Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In $375M Health Care Scam

47809962-8c7b-411c-9822-6cf3a35c8a5e
now playing

The Latest: Doomed Sailboat Had Communications Failures

(AP) – West Virginia authorities say an inmate who escaped from a jail two days before his sentencing has been captured along the Mexico border in Texas.

Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina says in a statement that 44-year-old Todd Wayne Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was captured about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Messina says U.S. Border Patrol agents told West Virginia State Police that Boyes was trying to cross the Rio Grande River at Laredo, Texas.

Boyes was taken to the Webb County Jail in Texas.

Boyes had changed into civilian clothes and escaped the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on Wednesday, but the jail staff didn’t notice until Thursday evening.

Boyes was scheduled to be sentenced Friday on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car.

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen Rejects ‘No Border Wall’ Resolution
  2. Pentagon Chief Mattis Stresses Diplomacy In Korean Crisis
  3. Immigrant Child With Cerebral Palsy Detained After Surgery
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
IKHK

FBI’s Use Of Foreign Intelligence Driving Privacy Debate

Danny Castillon 0
59f5d84e9af16_image

‘Penance’: NC Congressman Writes To Families Of Dead Troops

Danny Castillon 0
59f5df8627818_image

Nursing Homes Struggled With Choice To Evacuate In Hurricane

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video