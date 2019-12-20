Westbrook Scores 40 As Rockets Rally To Defeat Clippers

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 40 points, James Harden added 28 and the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-117. After Houston turned a 77-61 deficit into a 101-89 lead, Los Angeles went on a spurt of its own to lead 113-107 with 4:29 left. The Rockets closed on a 15-4 run to snap the Clippers’ 10-game home winning streak. Paul George led the Clippers with 34 points and Kawhi Leonard added 25. It was the second straight game Houston rallied from a large deficit.