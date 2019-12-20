TEXAS

Westbrook Scores 40 As Rockets Rally To Defeat Clippers

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles past Los Angeles Clippers' Montrezl Harrell during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 40 points, James Harden added 28 and the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-117. After Houston turned a 77-61 deficit into a 101-89 lead, Los Angeles went on a spurt of its own to lead 113-107 with 4:29 left. The Rockets closed on a 15-4 run to snap the Clippers’ 10-game home winning streak. Paul George led the Clippers with 34 points and Kawhi Leonard added 25. It was the second straight game Houston rallied from a large deficit.

