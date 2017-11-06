Home NATIONAL Western Michigan City Breaks Sand Angel World Record
Western Michigan City Breaks Sand Angel World Record
NATIONAL
0

Western Michigan City Breaks Sand Angel World Record

0
0
JJ
now viewing

Western Michigan City Breaks Sand Angel World Record

aep american electric and power logo
now playing

Ground Broken For New AEP Service Center

indicted indictment
now playing

Attorney Indicted For Filing Lawsuits Over Non-Existent Hail Damage Claims

cameron county shefiff’s dept van
now playing

Two-Deputy Prisoner Transport Policy To Be Immediately Enforced

Italy_G7_Environment_89251_jpg-a56b6
now playing

Trump's Environment Official Skipping Much Of G7 Summit

tx-cps
now playing

Texas Child Welfare Agency Pauses Hiring After Job Gains

FOX_7_rides_with_U_S__Border_Patrol_to_s_0_2288332_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Authorities: Off-Duty Border Agent Found Assaulted Near Road

biden_AP262429908282
now playing

Biden's Niece Pleads Guilty in $110K Credit-Account Theft

core_promo
now playing

Feared Removal Of Texas Hero's Statue Prompts Armed Protest

MW-FK594_17trum_20170417223206_MG
now playing

The Latest: Trump Says Comey's 'Leaks' Are More Prevalent

920×920
now playing

Interracial Couples Still Face Strife 50 Years After Loving

(AP) – A western Michigan city has broken a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach.

The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront in Ludington on Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds. That far surpasses the roughly 350 who made sand angels for 15 seconds two years ago in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

A Guinness judge verified the record.

The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation organized what’s been dubbed “Be Someone’s Angel.” The event, which had a $20 suggested donation, raised money for the hospital’s cancer service center.

The effort was part of “Love Ludington” weekend, which also features the opening of the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.

Related posts:

  1. Comey Testimony Watched By An Estimated 19.5 Million Viewers
  2. Interracial Couples Still Face Strife 50 Years After Loving
  3. Police: Church Bus Hit 2 Cars, Rolled Over
Related Posts
biden_AP262429908282

Biden’s Niece Pleads Guilty in $110K Credit-Account Theft

Danny Castillon 0
MW-FK594_17trum_20170417223206_MG

The Latest: Trump Says Comey’s ‘Leaks’ Are More Prevalent

Danny Castillon 0
920×920

Interracial Couples Still Face Strife 50 Years After Loving

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video