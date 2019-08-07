WH Blasts Ohio Dems After Praising Trump Meeting

President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after meeting with people affected by the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham characterized President Donald Trump’s meeting with Democratic officials in Dayton, Ohio, as “very warm” as the group visited victims of a weekend mass shooting. Then Grisham tweeted against those same officials over their press conference after Trump’s visit.

Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, both Democrats, told a news conference after Trump’s visit they had talked to the president about support for various gun control measures. Both criticized Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric, with Brown saying he was “concerned about a president that divides in his rhetoric and plays to race in his rhetoric.”

Grisham said the conversation with the Ohio officials “wasn’t about supportive or not supportive.” She added that the president was received “very warmly.” And she said that none of the victims Trump spoke with at the hospital discussed gun control.

Grisham’s words were relayed to news outlets in a call from Air Force One as Trump was en route to El Paso, Texas, the scene of another weekend mass shooting. Later, Grisham tweeted that “it is genuinely sad” to see Brown and Whaley, after accompanying Trump on his visit to victims, “immediately hold such a dishonest press conference in the name of partisan politics.”