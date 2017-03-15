Home NATIONAL WH Fires Back At Publishing Of Trump’s Tax Info
NATIONAL
(AP) – Documents show that in 2005, President Donald Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes.

Pages from Trump’s federal tax return were obtained by journalist David Cay Johnston, who runs a website called DCReport.org, and were reported on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Even before the release of the documents, the White House pushed back, saying “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.”

