WH Out With List Of Employees Mueller Questioned
NATIONAL
WH Out With List Of Employees Mueller Questioned

ROBERT MUELLER
WH Out With List Of Employees Mueller Questioned

(AP) – More than 20 White House employees working for President Donald Trump have given voluntary interviews to special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian election interference and any possible obstruction of justice.  That’s according to a document released by Trump’s attorney John Dowd.

The document highlights the White House’s “unprecedented” cooperation with Mueller’s investigation including that it has turned over more than 20,000 pages of documents. The president’s campaign has turned over more than 1.4 million pages of documents.

Dowd released the list a day after Trump said he was looking forward to being questioned by Mueller’s team. Negotiations about the interview’s content and setting are still ongoing, but Trump says it could be as soon as two or three weeks.

