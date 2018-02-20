Home NATIONAL WH: President Open To Improving Background Checks
WH: President Open To Improving Background Checks
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

WH: President Open To Improving Background Checks

0
0
Rural Colorado gun owners
now viewing

WH: President Open To Improving Background Checks

early vote early voting
now playing

Early Vote Locations 2018

58-year-old Tony Mosby.
now playing

Murdered Postal Worker ID'd

reynosa zoo
now playing

Dozens Of Animals Rescued From Abandoned Zoo In Reynosa

policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0
now playing

Palmview Police Launch Special Criminal Investigation Unit

early-voting
now playing

Primary Early Voting Kicks In Today

generic_graphic_crime_accident_cyclist_bike_bicycle_hit_and_run
now playing

Car Strikes And Kills Local Bike Rider

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Man Charged With 4-Year-Old Boy's Death In San Antonio

school safety
now playing

McAllen ISD To Hold Safety And Security Town Hall

SCHOOL THREAT-1
now playing

Teen Accused Of Threatening School Shooting Arrested

NIKOLAS CRUZ AT COURT HEARING
now playing

Florida Shooting Suspect In Brief Court Hearing

(Washington, DC) — President Trump says he would back improving the federal gun background check system.

The White House confirmed yesterday that Trump has spoken with Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn and Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy about their bipartisan bill. The White House added discussions with the senators are ongoing and revisions are being considered.

The announcement comes less than a week after a gunman opened fire at a Florida high school, killing 17 people. Students from the school and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called for Congress to act on current gun laws.

Related posts:

  1. Shooting Survivors Focus Anger At Trump, Tweets
  2. Teens Press For Gun Control Outside White House
  3. Trump Stays Quiet On Shooting Victims, Fumes Over Russia
  4. Doctors Blast Trump’s Mental Illness Focus To Fight Violence
Related Posts
early vote early voting

Early Vote Locations 2018

Zack Cantu 0
policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0

Palmview Police Launch Special Criminal Investigation Unit

jsalinas 0
school safety

McAllen ISD To Hold Safety And Security Town Hall

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video