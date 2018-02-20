WH: President Open To Improving Background Checks

(Washington, DC) — President Trump says he would back improving the federal gun background check system.

The White House confirmed yesterday that Trump has spoken with Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn and Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy about their bipartisan bill. The White House added discussions with the senators are ongoing and revisions are being considered.

The announcement comes less than a week after a gunman opened fire at a Florida high school, killing 17 people. Students from the school and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called for Congress to act on current gun laws.