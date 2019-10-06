WH Responds To Second Whistleblower

News of a second whistleblower with information about President Trump’s call with Ukraine’s leader that spurred an impeachment inquiry is causing the White House to respond.

In a statement, the White House Press Secretary brushed it off, saying “it doesn’t matter how many people decide to call themselves whistleblowers” about the call with Ukraine’s leader. During the call, Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

The White House notes that the President already released a transcript of the call to the public, adding that he hasn’t done anything wrong. The second whistleblower claims to have first-hand knowledge about the call.