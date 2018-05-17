WH Says Trump Referring To MS-13, Not Immigrants

(AP) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she doesn’t think President Donald Trump went far enough when he described some people who enter the country illegally as “animals.”

Sanders was responding to the fury raised by Trump’s comments during an immigration roundtable at the White House on Wednesday. She says the president was “very clearly referring” to members of the violent MS-13 street gang who enter the country illegally in his remarks. And she says that, “if the media and liberals want to defend MS-13, they’re more than welcome to. Frankly, I don’t think the term that the president used was strong enough.”

Trump had said in response to a comment from a California sheriff: “You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals.”