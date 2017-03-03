WH Stands Behind Sessions

(AP) – The White House is standing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has now recused himself from any investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Sessions’ decision came following revelations that he spoke twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign, but didn’t mention it during his confirmation hearing.

President Donald Trump is blaming the Democrats for the controversy, saying, “The Democrats are overplaying their hand.”