WH Tells 2 More Former Aides Not To Cooperate

(AP) – The White House is again directing former employees not to cooperate with a congressional investigation, this time instructing former aides Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to provide documents to the House Judiciary Committee.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler issued subpoenas for Hicks and Donaldson last month. Both women are mentioned frequently in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Nadler said in a statement Tuesday the White House had instructed the former aides not to turn over materials, but that Hicks had agreed to turn over documents related to her time on President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, which are not covered by executive privilege.

The White House has also directed former White House counsel Donald McGahn to refuse to provide documents or testify before the committee.