What Happens To Earth If The US Exits The Climate Deal?

(AP) – Scientists say Earth is likely to hit more dangerous levels of warming even sooner if the U.S. pulls back from its pledge to cut carbon dioxide pollution because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

President Donald Trump will soon decide whether the United States stays in or leaves a 2015 Paris climate change accord in which nearly every nation agreed to curb its greenhouse gas emissions. Other leaders have been urging him to stay during high level meetings in Italy that begin Friday.

To try to understand what could happen to the planet if the U.S. pulls out of Paris, The Associated Press consulted with more than two dozen climate scientists. They say it would make it far more difficult to prevent crossing a dangerous global temperature threshold.