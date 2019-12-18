NATIONALTRENDING

What To Watch As Trump Impeachment Moves To House Floor

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) – A new chapter in American history is unfolding on the House floor. Democrats are driving President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment as they bring abuse and obstruction charges against him to a vote of the full House. That could happen early Wednesday evening after debate and procedural action, making the 45th president only the third commander in chief to be impeached. But first, watch for a daylong showdown that’s been boiling for years between Republicans loyal to Trump and Democrats who say his conduct toward Ukraine makes him unfit for office. Trump, meanwhile, is set to hold a rally in Michigan.

