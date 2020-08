Whataburger is about to celebrate its 70th birthday. The burger chain now based in San Antonio got its start in Corpus Christi, where founder Harmon Dobson opened the first store in 1950. The birthday celebration on August 8th includes a new Whataburger Food Truck to be inaugurated on August 6th.

The chain plans to open dozens of new stores between now and the end of 2021, including an expansion for the first time into Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.