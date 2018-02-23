What’s Next For Uresti After Conviction

(San Antonio, TX) — Following his fraud conviction on Thursday, State Senator Carlos Uresti will be free on bond until a sentencing hearing in June.

Uresti faces another trial in May for separate felony charges of bribery and money laundering. He says he has no intention of stepping down, and he can still legally serve as senator while he appeals the verdict. But state law says he can’t run for re-election with a felony conviction.

Uresti may or may not be disbarred by the State Bar of Texas, and it’s not clear whether he’ll get his state legislator pension.