What’s Next For Venezuela After Days Of Tumult?

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó arrives for a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, May 3, 2019. In the fourth month of their standoff, President Nicolás Maduro and Guaidó are unable to deliver a knock-out blow as Venezuela spirals deeper into neglect, isolation and desperation. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

(AP) – After days of upheaval, Venezuela is sinking back into political stalemate. In the fourth month of their standoff, President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó are unable to deliver a knock-out blow as Venezuela spirals deeper into neglect, isolation and desperation.

The opposition and its chief patron, the United States, have emerged with fewer options since Guaidó on Tuesday urged the armed forces to overthrow Maduro. But the rebellion didn’t materialize. Experts say the opposition and the U.S. now have the hard task of devising a new way forward. At the same time, Maduro’s government is loathed by much of the population, and the fact that it has not yet arrested Guaidó suggests it is not confident enough to do so.