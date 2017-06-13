Home NATIONAL What’s Next In The Legal Fight Over The Travel Ban
(AP) – Another appeals court, another defeat for the Trump administration.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.
Another federal appeals court, the Virginia-based 4th Circuit, last month also refused to reinstate the travel ban. The administration has appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court justices could order an unusual June argument and try to resolve the travel ban lawsuits before they leave for the summer. They also could essentially do nothing, leaving the two appeals court rulings in place.
One reason the court might feel some responsibility to act is because the administration has asked for expedited review. The court typically also has the last word when a federal court strikes down a law or presidential order.

