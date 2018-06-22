Home NATIONAL What’s That Extra In My Online Cart? Soon, Maybe A Sales Tax
What’s That Extra In My Online Cart? Soon, Maybe A Sales Tax
What’s That Extra In My Online Cart? Soon, Maybe A Sales Tax

What’s That Extra In My Online Cart? Soon, Maybe A Sales Tax

(AP) – Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that states can require online retailers to collect sales tax on purchases that come from states where they don’t have any shops, offices or warehouses.
When people will see changes depends on where they live and how quickly states act. Some may pass laws quickly, others can take years and some states, like the ones that don’t have a sales tax, may choose not to require it.
It remains to be seen if online shoppers will abandon their virtual carts because of a sales tax. Some shoppers may not notice, or care, analysts say. And some shoppers find online shopping too convenient to give up.

