When Light Is Lethal: Moroccans Struggle With Skin Disorder

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) – Determined for her 7-year-old son to attend school despite a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight, Nadia El Rami stuck a deal with the school’s director: Mustapha would be allowed in the classroom, but only if he studies inside a cardboard box.

Mustapha Redouane happily accepted the arrangement. He knew his mother’s idea would silence the school’s worries about his condition, a rare genetic disorder called xeroderma pigmentosum, or XP, which can make the rays of the sun and other sources of ultraviolet light extremely damaging to the skin and eyes.

The disorder affects about 1 in 10,000 people in North Africa – more than 10 times the rate in Europe and about 100 times the rate in the U.S. Covered with dark brown freckles, Mustapha says “I hate the sun anyways. It gives me blisters.”