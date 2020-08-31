When Trump Talks Law And Order, Some Wisconsin Voters Listen

FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, people walk by the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks keep ticking higher on Wall Street, and more gains for the S&P 500 Friday morning, Aug. 28 have it on pace to close out its fifth straight winning week. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, people walk by the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks keep ticking higher on Wall Street, and more gains for the S&P 500 Friday morning, Aug. 28 have it on pace to close out its fifth straight winning week. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(AP) — Images of unrest in Kenosha — protesters clashing with police, shattered windows, a teenager carrying an AR-15 style rifle in the streets — are intensifying the partisan divide in Wisconsin. The Associated Press has interviewed dozens of voters in Green Bay and its quiet suburbs. Democrats see racism and fear-mongering in President Donald Trump’s messages, and part of a ploy to change the subject from the pandemic. Republicans are unwaveringly supportive of the president, even those who admittedly cringe at Trump’s style on other issues.