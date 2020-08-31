NATIONAL

When Trump Talks Law And Order, Some Wisconsin Voters Listen

By 12 views
0
FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, people walk by the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks keep ticking higher on Wall Street, and more gains for the S&P 500 Friday morning, Aug. 28 have it on pace to close out its fifth straight winning week. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(AP) — Images of unrest in Kenosha — protesters clashing with police, shattered windows, a teenager carrying an AR-15 style rifle in the streets — are intensifying the partisan divide in Wisconsin. The Associated Press has interviewed dozens of voters in Green Bay and its quiet suburbs. Democrats see racism and fear-mongering in President Donald Trump’s messages, and part of a ploy to change the subject from the pandemic. Republicans are unwaveringly supportive of the president, even those who admittedly cringe at Trump’s style on other issues.

Kentucky AG Has Received Ballistics In Breonna Taylor Case

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL