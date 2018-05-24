Home NATIONAL White House Accuses North Korea Of Lack Of Judgment
(AP) – The White House is accusing North Korea of displaying a lack of judgment in dealing with the U.S. over the now-cancelled summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

A senior White House official says the North Korean government violated several promises to the U.S. and South Korea, stood up an American delegation seeking to plan the summit in Singapore last week and did not return messages from the U.S. seeking to discuss the meeting.

The official says the North also reneged on a pledge to allow international inspectors to monitor the supposed demolition of its nuclear test site Thursday.   International journalists were present, but the U.S. government can’t verify the site’s destruction.  The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid overshadowing Trump’s comments Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. NKorea Says Pence Remarks Were ‘Stupid,’ Willing To Not Meet
  2. Pres Cancels North Korea Summit
  3. Trump Opens Door To Diplomacy With North Korea
  4. North Korea Demolishes What It Says Is Nuclear Test Site
