White House Advances Idea Of Military Parade
White House Advances Idea Of Military Parade

TRUMP DONALD SALUTING
White House Advances Idea Of Military Parade

(AP) – The White House is pushing ahead with the idea of throwing a grand parade to honor U.S. armed forces, brushing aside Democratic criticism.  In response to Sen. Dick Durbin’s comment that such a parade would be a “fantastic waste of money,” White House legislative director Marc Short tells MSNBC: “I’m not sure honoring the military is a waste of money.”  Short says it’s too early to know how much the parade would cost.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Trump’s request for a parade on Tuesday. She says Trump wants the Pentagon to “explore a celebration” that would allow Americans to show appreciation for the military.  A Pentagon spokesman, Charlie Summers, says Pentagon officials are aware of the request and are “looking at options.”

