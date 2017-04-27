Home NATIONAL White House Backs Off As Lawmakers Work To Avert Shutdown
White House Backs Off As Lawmakers Work To Avert Shutdown
NATIONAL
0

White House Backs Off As Lawmakers Work To Avert Shutdown

0
0
Paul Ryan, Steve Scalise
now viewing

White House Backs Off As Lawmakers Work To Avert Shutdown

Hillary Clinton
now playing

House Panel Seeks Charges For Company In Clinton Email Case

Sunscreen In Schools
now playing

Trump Order Seeks To Limit Federal Role In K-12 Education

GettyImages-513188044
now playing

Stakes High For Texas Voting Laws With 2018 Election Looming

H03_Sessions
now playing

Attorney General Vows 'Sanctuary City' Fight

Senate_Trump_Koreas_Tensions_15837.jpg-65cd4
now playing

Trump Makes Brief Stop In North Korea Meeting

1493268408573
now playing

Rumors Rife As Gas Restrictions In N. Korean Capital Drag On

gty_ann_coulter_lb_150303_2_12x5_1600
now playing

Coulter's Berkeley Speech Canceled, Police Prep For Violence

premium_landscape
now playing

Britain says UK Might Strike Syria If Asked By US

aa4066e243f841b7b1a62d4e49114537-780×514
now playing

United Raising Limit On Payments To Bumped Flyers To $10,000

image (4)
now playing

White House: Trump Will Not Immediately Bolt From NAFTA

(AP) – Lawmakers are nearing agreement on sweeping spending legislation to keep the lights on in government, after the White House backed off a threat to withhold payments that help lower-income Americans under the Affordable Care Act.
It was the latest concession by the White House, which had earlier dropped a demand for money for President Donald Trump’s border wall. Even with Republicans in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, the Trump administration is learning that Democrats retain significant leverage when their votes are needed on must-pass legislation.
The government is currently operating under temporary spending legislation that expires Friday at midnight. Without action before then a partial shutdown will go into effect on Saturday, the 100th day of the Trump administration, something Republicans are determined to avoid.

Related posts:

  1. Cardin Wants To Hear Trump Plan On North Korea
  2. White House Blasts Dems On Spending Bill
  3. White House: Trump Will Not Immediately Bolt From NAFTA
  4. House Panel Seeks Charges For Company In Clinton Email Case
Related Posts
Hillary Clinton

House Panel Seeks Charges For Company In Clinton Email Case

Roxanne Garcia 0
Sunscreen In Schools

Trump Order Seeks To Limit Federal Role In K-12 Education

Roxanne Garcia 0
H03_Sessions

Attorney General Vows ‘Sanctuary City’ Fight

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video