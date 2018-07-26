Home NATIONAL White House Bars CNN Correspondent From Open Press Event
(AP) – A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

Kaitlan Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden statement with the European Union Commission president on Wednesday because officials found her earlier questions “inappropriate.”

Collins’ questions had focused on Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen. The president didn’t answer them.  CNN says, “Just because the White House is uncomfortable with a question regarding the news of the day doesn’t mean the question isn’t relevant and shouldn’t be asked.”  The network calls the decision “retaliatory in nature” and “not indicative of an open and free press.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

