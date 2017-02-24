Home NATIONAL White House Bars Major News Outlets From Informal Briefing
White House Bars Major News Outlets From Informal Briefing
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

White House Bars Major News Outlets From Informal Briefing

0
0
SEAN SPICER
now viewing

White House Bars Major News Outlets From Informal Briefing

FILES-US-MEXICO-POLITICS-WALL
now playing

Agency Publishes Timetable For Mexico Border Wall

FAKE UBER DRIVER Francis Scott, of Woonsocket, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault following his arrest
now playing

Police: Man Posing As Uber Driver Sexually Assaulted Teen

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexican Town's Residents Kill 3 Men Accused Of Car Theft

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo
now playing

Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City

JC PENNEY
now playing

J.C. Penney To Close 13 To 14 Percent Of Stores

GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Giffords Urges Lawmakers: 'Have some courage,' Meet Voters

shooting-investigation
now playing

Gunman In Houston-Area Restaurant Shooting Dies Of Injuries

TEXAS UHLAND, Texas 430 ANIMALS IN HOUSE
now playing

High Levels Of Ammonia In Home Where Some 430 Animals Found

Jose Escobar
now playing

Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status

VOTER-ID
now playing

Judge Denies Request To Delay Lawsuit Against Texas Voter ID

(AP) – News organizations including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN and Politico were blocked from joining an informal, on the record White House press briefing on Friday.

Several news organizations were allowed in, including the conservative website Breitbart News.  The site’s former executive chairman, Steve Bannon, is chief strategist to President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press chose not to participate in the gaggle following the move by White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Lauren Easton, the AP’s director of media relations, said in a statement, “The AP believes the public should have as much access to the president as possible.”

The White House defended the decision not to include some news organizations.  White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said: “We invited the pool so everyone was represented. We decided to add a couple of additional people beyond the pool. Nothing more than that.”  Barred media outlets protested the action.

Related posts:

  1. SERGIO SANCHEZ
  2. At Least 18 Injured In Series Of Explosions In Czech Plant
  3. TIM SULLIVAN
  4. From Joke To President: Trump Returns To Conservative Confab
Related Posts
FILES-US-MEXICO-POLITICS-WALL

Agency Publishes Timetable For Mexico Border Wall

jsalinas 0
FAKE UBER DRIVER Francis Scott, of Woonsocket, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault following his arrest

Police: Man Posing As Uber Driver Sexually Assaulted Teen

jsalinas 0
JC PENNEY

J.C. Penney To Close 13 To 14 Percent Of Stores

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video