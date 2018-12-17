Home NATIONAL White House Closer To Partial Shutdown With Wall Demand
White House Closer To Partial Shutdown With Wall Demand
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

White House Closer To Partial Shutdown With Wall Demand

0
0
Donald Trump
now viewing

White House Closer To Partial Shutdown With Wall Demand

IMG_1633
now playing

Key Step Toward Building New Border Wall In Hidalgo County To Begin Today

GAVEL AND JUDGE
now playing

Judge Temporarily Blocks Plamview From Calling Special Mayoral Election

IMG_20171109_221024
now playing

US Conducts 6 Airstrikes Against Somalia Extremists, 62 Dead

Japan Nissan Ghosn
now playing

Nissan Board Meets But No Chairman Picked To Replace Ghosn

;LK
now playing

Court Says No Bail As Cosby Appeals Sex Assault Conviction

K;LK
now playing

The Latest: US Arrests 32 At San Diego Border Protest

Beto O’Rourke, Tina Smith, Mazie Hirono, Jeff Merkley, Judy Chu
now playing

O'Rourke, Other Dems Don't Want Tent City's Contract Renewed

ipanews_0e4546bd-832e-4679-83ac-1236cfd6bac8_1
now playing

Family Of Migrant Girl Disputes Official Story On Her Death

3KQMP2SKXVFJZLNCMB3HXH7V3E
now playing

Kids At A Vatican Charity Give Pope Francis A Birthday Cake

LKJL
now playing

Cleveland Browns Beat Injury-Plagued Broncos 17-16

(AP) — Pushing the government to the brink of a partial shutdown, the White House is insisting that Congress provide $5 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border despite lawmaker resistance from both parties.
Without a resolution, parts of the federal government will shut down at midnight Friday.
“We’re going to do whatever is necessary to build the border wall to stop this ongoing crisis of illegal immigration,” White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said Sunday.
Both major political parties in Congress have suggested that Trump would likely need to make the next move to resolve the impasse. The House is taking an extended weekend break, returning Wednesday night. The Senate returns Monday after a three-day absence.
The Democratic congressional leaders, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, have proposed no more than $1.6 billion, as outlined in a bipartisan Senate bill. The money would not go for the wall but for fencing upgrades and other border security. Democrats also offered to simply keep funding at its current level, $1.3 billion.

Related posts:

  1. White House Dismisses Cohen Accusations As Lies
  2. The Wall with Sergio Sanchez
  3. Julian Castro Moves Toward 2020 White House Run
  4. Beto O’Rourke Still Undecided As 2020 White House Buzz Grows
Related Posts
IMG_20171109_221024

US Conducts 6 Airstrikes Against Somalia Extremists, 62 Dead

Fred Cruz 0
Japan Nissan Ghosn

Nissan Board Meets But No Chairman Picked To Replace Ghosn

Fred Cruz 0
;LK

Court Says No Bail As Cosby Appeals Sex Assault Conviction

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video