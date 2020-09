White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls on a reporter during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The White House is condemning the “anarchy, violence and destruction” happening in Democrat-run cities in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Speaking with reporters, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says violence in Washington, D.C., New York City, Portland, Minneapolis and Kenosha is the opposite of peaceful protesting. She also criticized Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler for rejecting federal law enforcement in an “irrational and tone-deaf letter.”