White House Condemns Iranian Attacks
White House Condemns Iranian Attacks

ISRAEL STRIKING SYRIA IRANIAN FORCES
White House Condemns Iranian Attacks

(AP) – The White House has condemned Iran’s “provocative rocket attacks from Syria against Israeli citizens” and expressed strong support for “Israel’s right to act in self-defense.”

The statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes after the most serious direct military confrontation between the two bitter enemies to date. The Israeli military on Thursday said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military installations in neighboring Syria in response to what it described as an Iranian rocket barrage on Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights.

Sanders says: “The Iranian regime’s deployment into Syria of offensive rocket and missile systems aimed at Israel is an unacceptable and highly dangerous development for the entire Middle East.”

