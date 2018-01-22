Home NATIONAL White House Defends Ad Calling Dems ‘Complicit’ In Killings
White House Defends Ad Calling Dems ‘Complicit’ In Killings
NATIONAL
0

White House Defends Ad Calling Dems ‘Complicit’ In Killings

0
0
white-house-aide-defends-trump-ad-calling-democrats-complicit-in-murders-by-undocumented-immigrants
now viewing

White House Defends Ad Calling Dems ‘Complicit’ In Killings

LONDON VAN ATTACK SCENE
now playing

Suspect In London Van Attack On Muslims 'ticking time bomb'

274410-20170601-putin
now playing

Russian Orthodox Bishop Assails Putin, Won't Vote For Him

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Says US Discussing Syria Security Zone

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence Holds Press Conference
now playing

Pence Calls Report On Trump Affair "baseless"

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
now playing

Senate Advances Bill To Reopen Government

UTRGV
now playing

Pharr, University Of Texas Rio Grande Valley To Work Together

power outage
now playing

Power Line Falls Onto SUV On I-69-E

road spikes border patrol
now playing

Smugglers Try To Disable Border Patrol Vehicles

me too movement generic
now playing

Women's Rights Event Staged In Brownsville To Demand Equality

Health+medical+generic
now playing

Deportation Fears Have Legal Immigrants Avoiding Health Care

(AP) – The White House is defending a tough new ad by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that says Democrats will be “complicit” in any killings committed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

The 30-second spot was released on Saturday’s anniversary of Trump’s inauguration and amid the government shutdown. Democrats are refusing to fund the government unless Republicans agree to protect some 700,000 immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. The ad highlights the Republican president’s pledge to build a border wall and tighten border security.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says national security is Trump’s top priority as president.

Sanders told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that “it’s absolutely appropriate for the commander in chief to do everything he can to make sure he’s protecting our citizens.”

Related posts:

  1. Senate Advances Bill To Reopen Government
  2. Deportation Fears Have Legal Immigrants Avoiding Health Care
  3. CIA Director Says Shutdown Won’t Affect Agency
  4. Pope Apologizes To Abuse Victims, But Defends Chile Bishop
Related Posts
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence Holds Press Conference

Pence Calls Report On Trump Affair “baseless”

jsalinas 0
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Senate Advances Bill To Reopen Government

jsalinas 0
Health+medical+generic

Deportation Fears Have Legal Immigrants Avoiding Health Care

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video