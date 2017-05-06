White House Defends Trump’s Tweets About Mayor

(AP) – The White House is denying that President Donald Trump is picking a fight with London’s mayor – and that the president’s comments are related to the mayor’s Muslim faith.

For a second day Trump lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan in connection with the weekend terror attack in the city. Khan has sought to reassure Londoners that the increased police presence in the city is not a reason for alarm.

Trump is mischaracterizing Khan’s remarks as suggesting that people should not be concerned about terrorism. He tweeted that view Sunday and again on Monday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders is pushing back on the suggestion that Trump is mischaracterizing the mayor’s comments. She says the idea that Trump is going after Khan because he’s a Muslim is “utterly ridiculous.”