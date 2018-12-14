Home NATIONAL White House Dismisses Cohen Accusations As Lies
(AP) – The White House is dismissing the accusations from President Donald Trump’s former fixer that Trump directed hush money payments to two women during the presidential campaign to buy their silence about alleged affairs.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley on Friday blasted the media for taking Michael Cohen seriously and “giving credence to a convicted criminal.”  Cohen said in an interview aired Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Trump directed the payments in 2016 so the women’s stories would not damage his election chances.

The former attorney this week was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors have indicated that Cohen made the payments at Trump’s behalf.  Gidley called Cohen a “self-admitted liar” and said “there are documents to prove it” but did not elaborate.

