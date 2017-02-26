Home NATIONAL White House Dodging Questions Of Sessions’ Role In FBI Probe
White House Dodging Questions Of Sessions’ Role In FBI Probe
NATIONAL
0

White House Dodging Questions Of Sessions’ Role In FBI Probe

0
0
white-house
now viewing

White House Dodging Questions Of Sessions’ Role In FBI Probe

EGYPTIAN EGYPT CHRISTIANS
now playing

Egyptian Christians Fearing Terror Flee Sinai For 4th Day

AIRSTRIKES
now playing

Syrian Warplanes Pound Rebel-Held Area In Central City

medical-marijuana
now playing

Man's Texas Arrest Shows Conflicts Over Medical Marijuana

police-lightbar
now playing

Police Say Woman Killed After Firing At Officers

REWARD OFFERED
now playing

Reward At $40,000 In Slaying Where Son Killed Protecting Mom

GAVEL AND UNITED STATES FLAG
now playing

Air Force Sergeant Convicted Of Misconduct With 8 Women

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Security Guard Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop

GET OUT MOVIE PIC
now playing

Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' Scares Up Big $30.5 Million Debut

GAS PRICES
now playing

US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS
now playing

Officials: Trump Isn't Cutting Medicare, Social Security

(AP) — The White House is dodging questions about whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions should consider withdrawing from the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A prominent Republican, California Rep. Darrell Issa, has called for a special prosecutor and said it would be improper for Sessions to lead the investigation as the nation’s chief law enforcement official. Sessions was an early supporter of President Donald Trump’s candidacy.

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is steering clear of directly answering whether the former Alabama senator should step aside from overseeing the bureau’s investigation.  She tells ABC’s “This Week” that congressional committees need to complete their own investigations, and then it would be appropriate to discuss Sessions’ role.  But those are separate reviews, independent of the FBI’s work.

Related posts:

  1. Officials: Trump Isn’t Cutting Medicare, Social Security
  2. GOP Congressman: Special Prosecutor Needed For Russia Probe
  3. Sessions’ Tough On Crime Talk Could Lead To Fuller Prisons
  4. Trump Spending An Evening Away From The White House
Related Posts
GAS PRICES

US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon

jsalinas 0
SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS

Officials: Trump Isn’t Cutting Medicare, Social Security

jsalinas 0
Tom Perez

New Dem Party Chairman Perez Pledges To Repair, Unite Party

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video