Home NATIONAL White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts
White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts
NATIONAL
0

White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts

0
0
DonaldTrump_AP
now viewing

White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts

920×920 (3)
now playing

The Latest: Mayor: Oakland Has Improved Safety Inspections

58d99a5295364.image
now playing

Amnesty: Coalition Not Taking Adequate Precautions In Mosul

gettyimages-659217252
now playing

Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Environmental Efforts

GTY-paul-manafort-01-as-170321_12x5_1600
now playing

Russian Manafort Client: Willing To Speak To Congress

Trump_06801.jpg-28f2c
now playing

The Latest: Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion

border wall
now playing

Report: Congress Likely To Put Border Wall Funding On Hold

JENNIFER WILLIAMSON HER SPECIAL NEEDS SON PATTED DOWN AT AIRPORT-2
now playing

Mom Upset About Texas Airport Pat Down Of Special Needs Son

dwi-drinking-and-driving
now playing

McAllen Woman Jailed In Intoxication Hit-And-Run Death

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Former Prison Guard Now A Prison Inmate

white-house
now playing

White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts

(AP) – The White House is following up its longshot roster of budget cuts with a wish list of $18 billion in reductions, including cuts to medical research, infrastructure and community development grants.
Like President Donald Trump’s initial 2018 budget proposal, which was panned by both Democrats and Republicans earlier this month, the program has little chance to be enacted.
Unlike the budget, the roster of budget cuts doesn’t represent official administration proposals. Instead, they are a set of “options” sent to Republican staff aides and lawmakers working to craft a catchall spending bill.
White House budget office spokesman John Czwartacki said the proposals were not being shared with the media. A Capitol Hill aide described the cuts to The Associated Press, but required anonymity to speak because they’re not yet public.

Related posts:

  1. White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts
  2. Bill Proposing School Finance Changes Headed To Texas House
  3. 1 Billion Dollars To Start The Border Wall
  4. Veteran Homelessness: Trump’s Budget Could Hurt Efforts
Related Posts
920×920 (3)

The Latest: Mayor: Oakland Has Improved Safety Inspections

Zack Cantu 0
gettyimages-659217252

Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Environmental Efforts

Zack Cantu 0
GTY-paul-manafort-01-as-170321_12x5_1600

Russian Manafort Client: Willing To Speak To Congress

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video