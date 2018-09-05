Home NATIONAL White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes
White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes

0
0
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now viewing

White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes

CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB
now playing

Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn

NO MORE BIRTHDAY SPANKINGS ALVORD SCHOOL TX
now playing

School Ends 'birthday spankings' After Complaints

BRITAIN AND IMMIGRATION
now playing

UK Makes It Harder For Officials To Get Patient Data

WACO BIKER SHOOTING
now playing

Murder Charges Filed In 2015 Biker Shooting

GINA HASPEL CIA
now playing

Haspel Says She Doesn't Believe In Torture

DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal

FLYING UBERS
now playing

Uber Says Flying Taxis Just A Few Years Away

ACLU
now playing

ACLU Vows To Fight Anti-Illegal Immigrant Policy

Roderick Goodson convicted sex offender volunterring as girls coach
now playing

Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team

drugtrafficking
now playing

Border Agents Make Huge Cocaine Bust Near Laredo

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the Trump administration is fully committed to preventing Iran from securing a nuclear weapon.

Sanders told a briefing today that sanctions are being prepared and may be imposed on Iran as soon as next week. She called it “maximum pressure,” which she said has worked well on North Korea. The comments came a day after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear accord.

Under terms of the multi-nation accord, Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear weapons program in return for relief from international sanctions.

Related posts:

  1. German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal
  2. Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal
  3. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  4. Iran’s Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.
Related Posts
CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB

Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn

jsalinas 0
GINA HASPEL CIA

Haspel Says She Doesn’t Believe In Torture

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video