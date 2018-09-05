White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the Trump administration is fully committed to preventing Iran from securing a nuclear weapon.

Sanders told a briefing today that sanctions are being prepared and may be imposed on Iran as soon as next week. She called it “maximum pressure,” which she said has worked well on North Korea. The comments came a day after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear accord.

Under terms of the multi-nation accord, Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear weapons program in return for relief from international sanctions.