White House, GOP Resist State, Housing Aid In Virus Package

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin , center, walks to a Republican luncheon, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, while attending meetings on Capitol Hill in Washington. In the background at center left is White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) — Despite disarray in the Republican ranks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead on the next COVID-19 aid package. He’s preparing to present a GOP draft soon. But the White House is resisting Democratic demands for more virus testing, funding for the states and eviction protections. Democrats say Republicans must quit delaying and act. A $600 unemployment benefit boost and housing assistance expires Friday. The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Republicans are divided over big spending, forcing McConnell and the White House to rely on Democrats to pass any relief.

