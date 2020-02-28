White House Hopefuls Target Trump On Coronavirus Response

(AP) — President Donald Trump’s delayed response to the coronavirus outbreak is under fire from Democratic presidential candidates. They are calling it the latest evidence of his incompetence and warning the crisis may only deepen as a result. Former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar criticized Trump on the issue during their CNN town halls Wednesday night. But some experts and Democrats warn the candidates risk exacerbating a public health crisis if they go too far in politicizing the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.