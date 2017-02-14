White House: It Was A Trust Issue

(AP) – The White House says that President Donald Trump asked his national security adviser to tender his resignation because of a trust issue, not a legal issue.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that retired Gen. Michael Flynn either mislead Vice President Mike Pence and others, or forgot “critical details” about his call with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., creating “a critical mass and an unsustainable situation.”

Flynn resigned his position late Monday, days after a Washington Post report revealed that Flynn addressed sanctions with the diplomat while President Barack Obama was still in office. Spicer said that Trump was briefed by his advisers after officials with the Justice Department flagged the phone call. Spicer says the White House counsel determined the situation did not pose a legal issue.