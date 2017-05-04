Home NATIONAL White House, Lawmakers Adrift Over Reviving Health Bill
White House, Lawmakers Adrift Over Reviving Health Bill
NATIONAL
0

White House, Lawmakers Adrift Over Reviving Health Bill

0
0
81b791379e4d441cb6a61cd9e68f922e-780×520
now viewing

White House, Lawmakers Adrift Over Reviving Health Bill

aa0f9b7bb8a94c87932b93974769f35c-780×513
now playing

McConnell Claims Votes To Bust Supreme Court Filibuster

WireAP_bf6d39639afc4d70a8542ad21bb82d9c_12x5_1600
now playing

Investigators Search Suspected Russian Suicide Bomber's Home

POPE-SWEDEN-01-11-2016-18-11-41-213
now playing

Pope Francis Salls Syria Attack 'Unacceptable'

syria_20170405091356707_7693202_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

Syria Chemical Attack Death Toll Now At 72; New Strikes Hit

tillerson response_0
now playing

US Comment Terse On Latest North Korea Missile

POLICE
now playing

Report: Slain Texas Lawman Felt Threat From Target Of Probe

GAY+MARRIAGE+RINGS
now playing

Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses

SPACE X RE USED ROCKET
now playing

Reused Rocket Back In Port After Satellite Launch By SpaceX

police-lightbar
now playing

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Death Of Brownsville Special Needs Teen

TONY ROMO
now playing

Cowboys' Romo Retiring, Replacing Simms At CBS

(AP) – The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers plan to continue their uphill effort to exhume the House GOP’s all-but-buried health care bill.
But the party seems adrift and divided for now over how to reshape it to attract enough votes to muscle it through the chamber.
White House officials and leading legislators plan to resume talks Wednesday.
They huddled for two hours in a Capitol basement meeting room. But they failed to cut a deal on a White House proposal to let states seek federal permission to drop coverage mandates that President Barack Obama’s health care law slapped on insurers.
The White House offers got an uneven reception earlier from GOP moderates and conservatives. That dimmed prospects they could salvage one of their leading legislative priorities.

Related posts:

  1. Ryan Confirms Talks Underway On Health Care Bill
  2. Immigrant Tuition Break Gaining Support In Tennessee
  3. Senate Debate On Gorsuch Is Under Way
  4. Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses
Related Posts
aa0f9b7bb8a94c87932b93974769f35c-780×513

McConnell Claims Votes To Bust Supreme Court Filibuster

Zack Cantu 0
SPACE X RE USED ROCKET

Reused Rocket Back In Port After Satellite Launch By SpaceX

jsalinas 0
TONY ROMO

Cowboys’ Romo Retiring, Replacing Simms At CBS

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video