White House Monitoring N. Korean Missiles Launch

People watch a TV showing a file footage of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 4, 2019. North Korea on Saturday fired several unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, a likely sign of Pyongyang's growing frustration at stalled diplomatic talks with Washington meant to provide coveted sanctions relief in return for nuclear disarmament. The signs read: " North Korea fired short-range missiles." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) – The White House says it is monitoring North Korean short-range missile launches.

In a terse statement, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says, “We are aware of North Korea’s actions tonight. We will continue to monitor as necessary.”

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea early Saturday launched several short-range missiles off its eastern coast into the ocean.

If it’s confirmed that the North fired banned ballistic missiles, it will be the first such launch since the North’s November 2017 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.