Home NATIONAL White House Official Raises Eyebrows With McCain Comment
White House Official Raises Eyebrows With McCain Comment
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

White House Official Raises Eyebrows With McCain Comment

0
0
WHITE HOUSE
now viewing

White House Official Raises Eyebrows With McCain Comment

DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN
now playing

Trump Announces Details Of North Korea Summit

KILAUE VOLCANO
now playing

Volcano Explosion Won't Be Deadly If People Stay Out Of Park

Syrian media report rebels leave capital suburb
now playing

Syrian Media Report Rebels Leave Capital Suburb

BORDER PATROL
now playing

Border Agents Attacked During Rio Grande River Deployments

Digital Life-Password Tips
now playing

Former Brownsville Fire Chief Faces Charges Of Cybersecurity Breach

HIT AND RUN FATAL HIT AND RUN
now playing

Hit-And-Run Crash Kills Mercedes Woman, Suspect In Custody

GAVEL
now playing

Superceding Indictment Filed In Court Bailiff's Drug Conspiracy Case

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers
now playing

Ryan Defends Trump For Thanking North Korea Leader

IRAQI FORCES PUSH BACK ISIS
now playing

Iraqi Forces Capture 5 Top IS Leaders In Cross-Border Raid

facebook-vows-more-transparency-over-political-ads
now playing

Lawmakers Release Thousands Of Russian Facebook Ads

(AP) – A White House official made what some saw as an insensitive comment about ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain at a staff meeting Thursday.

Kelly Sadler was discussing McCain’s opposition to President Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director Gina Haspel when she allegedly claimed, “It doesn’t matter” because “he’s dying anyway.”  That’s according to a person in the room who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.

The White House did not dispute the remark, but said in a statement, “we respect Senator McCain’s service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

The Hill newspaper first reported the comment.  Sadler is a special assistant to the president. She did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Related posts:

  1. Trump To Meet With North Korea’s Kim In Singapore
  2. White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes
  3. Human Smuggler Stash House Busted In Donna
  4. White House Condemns Iranian Attacks
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN

Trump Announces Details Of North Korea Summit

jsalinas 0
Digital Life-Password Tips

Former Brownsville Fire Chief Faces Charges Of Cybersecurity Breach

jsalinas 0
HIT AND RUN FATAL HIT AND RUN

Hit-And-Run Crash Kills Mercedes Woman, Suspect In Custody

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video