White House Plans Major Outreach By Gorsuch

(AP) – The White House is planning a major outreach effort to get Neil Gorsuch confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the White House is planning a series of briefings with House and Senate staff about Trump’s pick.

Gorsuch is expected to travel Wednesday to Capitol Hill to begin meetings with lawmakers, including Senate Judiciary Committee members.

Spicer says the White House is “going to work really, really hard” to get Trump’s pick confirmed.