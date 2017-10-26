Home NATIONAL White House Praises GOP Budget Passage By House
White House Praises GOP Budget Passage By House
NATIONAL
White House Praises GOP Budget Passage By House

BUDGET PLAN HOUSE
White House Praises GOP Budget Passage By House

(AP) – The White House is praising the House passage of a budget as a necessary step for a tax overhaul.  Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement the vote “sets the stage” to give economic relief to Americans in the form of tax cuts and tax reform.

President Donald Trump has made a rewrite of the nation’s tax code his top legislative priority. The tax bill is the top item on the GOP agenda. It would be Trump’s first major win in Congress – and, Republicans hope, a much-needed boost for the party’s political fortunes in next year’s midterm elections.

