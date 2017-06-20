White House: Pressure Will Continue On North Korea

(Washington, DC) — The U.S. and allies will continue putting economic and political pressure on North Korea. So said White House spokesman Sean Spicer in a briefing today.

Spicer was pressed about the death of American college student Otto Warmbier [[ warm-beer ]] after being imprisoned in North Korea. The 22-year-old American student was sent home with what doctors call a “severe neurological injury” after being sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. He died yesterday.

Spicer did not respond to a question about possible punitive actions against the North. Earlier, President Trump said what happened to Warmbier was a “total disgrace.” Trump said the results would probably have been different if the young man had been brought home sooner.