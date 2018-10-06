White House Ramps Up Verbal Attacks On Trudeau

(AP) – The White House is escalating its verbal attacks against Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of close American ally Canada. President Donald Trump’s trade adviser says: “There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door.”

Peter Navarro tells “Fox News Sunday” that’s what Trudeau did to Trump at the end of the Group of Seven nations meeting in Canada over the weekend. At issue are U.S. tariffs against Canada and Trudeau’s effort to retaliate against its neighbor – as well as Trudeau’s comment to reporters that all seven leaders had come together to sign a joint declaration after the G-7 meeting.

Navarro calls that a “socialist communique” that Trump pulled out of.