White House Recommits To Trump-May Meeting

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump “continues to look forward to” his meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May this week despite the turmoil that Brexit is creating in her government.

May defended her plan for Britain’s exit from the European Union after British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis both resigned.White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Monday that “The President continues to look forward to his working visit with the Prime Minister on July 13, and further strengthening the U.S.-U.K. special relationship.”

Trump will make his maiden voyage to the U.K. as president following a NATO summit in Brussels and before heading to Helsinki for a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.