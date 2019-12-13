White House Rips Impeachment Votes In House Committee

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is slamming the impeachment votes in the House Judiciary Committee.

In a statement, Grisham said a “desperate charade” in the committee has reached a “shameful end.” The committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump, covering abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The full House is expected to debate and vote on the articles of impeachment next week.

The Senate would then determine whether Trump will be removed from office. Grisham said the President looks forward to receiving “fair treatment and due process” in the Senate trial.