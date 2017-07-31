Home NATIONAL White House Says Kelly Has ‘full authority’
White House Says Kelly Has 'full authority'
White House Says Kelly Has ‘full authority’

JOHN KELLY
White House Says Kelly Has ‘full authority’

Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable

Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video

Kentucky Doctor Delivers Baby Before Giving Birth Herself

New TSC President On Board

US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia

Study Says Films Exclude Women, Hispanics

Afghanistan Says 2 Iraq Embassy Staff Killed

VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection

Election Council Says 8M Voted To Create Venezuelan Assembly

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff will have “full authority” to bring structure and discipline to the White House.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says all West Wing staff will report to John Kelly, Trump’s former Homeland Security Secretary, who was named Monday as the new chief of staff.  Sanders is also clarifying why Trump’s new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, was let go from his job only 11 days after being appointed.

Sanders says the president believes Scaramucci’s recent off-color remarks to The New Yorker were “inappropriate.” She says Scaramucci will not have a position in the administration.  Sanders says, “What matters most to us is not who is employed at the White House but who is employed in the rest of the country.”

