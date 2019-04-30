White House Says Trump-Dems Meeting ‘productive’

(AP) – White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Tuesday’s infrastructure meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers was “excellent and productive.”

Sanders says the United States has not come close to properly investing in infrastructure for many years, “foolishly prioritizing the interests of other countries over our own.” She did not elaborate.

Trump met with Democratic lawmakers at the White House, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying afterward Trump agreed to a $2 trillion price tag for infrastructure investments.

Still, the two sides haven’t decided on how to pay for it. Sanders says a meeting on funding will take place in three weeks. She also says Trump and Democratic leaders have agreed to a future meeting to discuss prescription drug prices. She says the president believes drug prices should be much lower.